Chinese teen does insane 9 jumps a sec in skip-rope! (video)

The boy broke his own record

A 13-year-old boy broke his own record at skip-rope with nine skips per second at the Double Dutch Contest Shanghai 2018 last Sunday (November 18).

The impressive video shows the boy named Huang Junkai moving his feet at lightning speed to complete 136 jumps in 30 seconds in the competition.

Since the result was derived from the number of times the participant’s right foot touches the ground, Huang achieved an average of nine jumps per second.

According to reports, Huang set a Guinness World Record with 133 jumps in 30 seconds on a TV program called “Impossible Challenge” last year.

Huang has been training skip-rope every day since he was six years old and practised double dutch for two hours every Tuesday and Friday, reports said.