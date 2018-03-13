Chinese TV weaher girl has not aged a day in over 20 years! (video-photos)

‘She hasn’t aged a day!’ A Chinese weather girl has stunned the internet with her incredibly youthful looks after hosting the show for 22 years!. The TV presenter has become an internet sensation as she hasn’t seemed to age a day despite having been on screen for more than two decades. Yang Dan, a weather girl from China’s state broadcaster, looks no different today than her 22-year-old self in her first show in 1996. Incredibly youthful Ms Yang, is now incredibly 44 years old! Can you believe it?