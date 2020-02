Chinese woman dons giraffe costume after failing to get hold of coronavirus mask (video)

A Chinese woman has shown up at a hospital dressed up a giraffe to avoid catching the novel coronavirus.

The woman, known by surname He, had to resort to the full-body outfit after failing to get hold of any face masks.

She was picking up medicine for her family members when she was spotted in the unusual costume.

The woman said that she bought the puffed-up outfit, along with another alien costume, due to the shortage of face masks. The pictures show her visiting the hospital.