It happened in Chios, Greece. A 90-year-old woman had gone to Athens for the funeral of her daughter and when she came back she saw that her front door had been breached and a number of illegal immigrants or refugees had made themselves comfortable! The beds were a mess and the cupboards and drawers were open.

When they saw her they stormed out and by the time the police came they were long gone. It was also discovered that a house next to the old lady’s house had also being breached.