Chloe Patterson: Blond – Australian – Perfect! (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 14, 2020

There’s something in the water down there in Australia that makes them so hot, apparently…

Chloe Patterson is blond, buxom and born in Australia.

Every new picture she posts, generally in ever-skimpier bikinis, makes us learn new ways our minds can be boggled.

Less is more, ladies! Less is more…

See below for examples.

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Had so much fun Saturday night I didn’t manage to take 1 photo ? On the plus side I can re-wear my outfit & post a throwback ??

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Looking forward to starting @f45_training_labrador 8 week challenge on the 29th of this month.. Winner gets a trip to Bali! ?? Click the link in their bio if you’re interested in doing it with me! (Info night this Thurs night) ??

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Time to wine down ? Love being able to switch up my hair so easily with @stefan_helensvale ??‍♀️ What’s your preference.. short or long?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Jet skiing has taken over my old fav hobbie of lazing around on the beach ? What’s your fav water sport?!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Throwback to one of my fav shoots I did with @Juan_medina_jcm nearly 3 years ago now ? Thinking it’s time I do another shoot before I’m too old ???

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

I rarely get my makeup done but had the amazing @kirstierochemakeup paint my face today ? Lashes by my girl @v.lashette & Hair by @stefanhair ? Ready for a drink at @apresmixer ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Missing that heat ☀ This pic makes me want a Pina Colada so bad ? ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Play with her booty, Not her heart ??

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear.. oh & @andi_bagus ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Wearing @andi_bagus with @benm_photo ☀

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Another fun shoot with @juan_medina_jcm ?? Spraytan by @chloelouise_beauty ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Had some fun shooting with @juan_medina_jcm again ? He just gets better and better! It poured rain half hour into our shoot so we ended up shooting in the ocean while it was raining.. Can’t wait to share! Amazing shell jewellery is by @danandbeau ?

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Another raw image from @gtp_photographer ?? Extensions- @showoff_hair Makeup – Me Skin- @debsbeautyspot Other- @bclinic ??

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Such a fun shoot today for #maneaterswimwear with @angelrileyphotography and my package deal partner @davvyxx ? Anyone wanting to book us should shoot me an email! #alphamine #flushfitness

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ?CHLOE PATTERSON? (@chloepatt) στις

