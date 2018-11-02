Chris Cornell’s family files malpractice lawsuit against late singer’s doctor

Chris Cornell’s family has filed a lawsuit against Dr. Robert Koblin and his practice alleging negligence, failure to obtain informed consent and willful misconduct, according to documents obtained by ET on Thursday.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died at the age of 52 on May 18, 2017. The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was ruled suicide by hanging, though, at the time his wife, Vicky Cornell, called the ruling into question.

Now, the singer’s family is suing his former treating physician, Dr. Koblin, along with his office, “for negligently and repeatedly prescribing dangerous mind-altering controlled substances to Cornell which impaired Mr. Cornell’s cognition, clouded his judgment and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life,” per the documents.

Cornell’s family claims that the prescription drugs led to his erratic behavior prior to his death. The lawsuit alleges that during at least the last 20 months leading up to his passing, Dr. Koblin and/or his office “negligently prescribed more than 940 doses of Lorazepam to Cornell. During that same time period, he also prescribed various doses of Oxycodone. Yet, at no time during this period did Dr. Koblin conduct a medical examination of Mr. Cornell, perform any laboratory studies, obtain an interim history or do any type of clinical assessment of Mr. Cornell.”

Read more HERE