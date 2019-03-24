Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon at Aussie rules football match (video)

It seems Chris Hemsworth is on a mission to convert Matt Damon to the ways of Australia!

Living more like a local than a frequent visitor (on one such trip he was even pooped on by a bird) Damon, 48, was spotted looking rather at home at an AFL match in Melbourne over the weekend with his good friend Thor.

Seen on Saturday at a Thor-themed corporate box at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium with Hemsworth, 35, the two seemed to be having a swell time with a bunch of their guy friends over a few beers at the footy.

A rather-fitting venue for Hemsworth to visit, the game even included a giant Thor hammer installation by the entrance to the stadium.

source: nine.com.au