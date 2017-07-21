Chris Singleton agrees to remain at PAO for next season

American power forward Chris Singleton will remain with the Greek basketball champions Panathinaikos for one more season, after he failed to secure a 2-year closed contract with an NBA team. Singleton was a key player in the greens’ line up, helping the team reach the double in Greece. PAO have rejected pressure by Russian team Kimki to let Singleton go. His stay comes on the heel of more good news for the champions, as Zach Auguste, who has dual US and Greek citizenship will informed PAO management that he intends to play for the club, thus closing frontline roster of PAO.