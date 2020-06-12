Chrissy Teigen removed the breast implants (photos)

A day of sorrow for many men around the world…

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna, is saying goodbye to her mom’s “boobies.”

The 34-year-old supermodel revealed through his Instagram account that she underwent surgery to remove the silicone implants she had.

Teigen said the surgery went well, except for the pain.

In fact, she shared with her online friends the card she was given by her 4-year-old daughter Lun.

