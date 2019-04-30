Christchurch area police responding to an incident in Phillipstown, NZ

A bomb squad has reportedly arrived at the scene due to information about an explosive device

Christchurch police have blocked off a Phillipstown street of the New Zealand’s eastern city urging local citizens to stay away, the NZ Herald reported citing residents. Police have cordoned off the Newcastle Street area, according to reports.

A man has been arrested after a report of a suspicious item at a Christchurch property, police said in a statement.

Fire department vehicles and ambulances are also present in the area, the reports say. Some residents have reportedly been evacuated from nearby homes and asked to go to the Linwood College hall.

