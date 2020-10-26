Christian female speaker gets attacked in London by Muslim man (unsettling video)

A Christian woman preaching against the religion of Islam and its ideology in England was attacked on Sunday after a Muslim man punched her in the face while she was speaking.

The incident occurred at Hyde Park in London called ‘Speakers’ Corner’, an area where open-air public speaking, debate, and discussion are allowed.

Hatun Tash, a former Muslim turned Christian, has been an outspoken critic of Islam and its teaching, often using provocative language causing the anger of Muslims frequenting the park. The woman received a hard blow to the head and fell to the ground dazed. Her attacker was held back by other people, as was trying to get closer to her and continue his assault after the first blow.

The man was subsequently arrested by police who came to the scene.

Historically there were a number of other areas designated as Speakers’ Corners in other parks in London, such as Lincoln’s Inn Fields, Finsbury Park, Clapham Common, Kennington Park, and Victoria Park. Hyde Park has over the years become the meeting ground between Christians and Muslims where they argue over matters of faith.