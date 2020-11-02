Christian girl, 13, kidnapped and forced to marry a 44-year-old Muslim man in Pakistan

A 13-year-old Christian girl was kidnapped in Pakistan and forced to marry a 44-year-old man who made her convert to Islam, campaigners say.

Arzoo Raja was abducted from her home in Karachi on October 13, and two days later her ‘husband’ produced a marriage certificate purportedly proving she was 18 and had converted to Islam of her own free will.

The case sparked protests in Karachi and Lahore but a Pakistani Judge has upheld the marriage accepting the man’s claims the girl had freely converted to Islam.

During the court hearing, it was reported that Arzoo tried to run to her mother but her ‘husband’ held her in a tight grip to stop her from leaving.

Pakistan has one the worst records regarding the persecution of Christians in the country, as on many occasions, there have been killings and flagrant violations of human and religious rights of minorities, while authorities and courts have reportedly turned a blind eye to these injustices.

All this, while the Pakistani government has called for tolerance to Muslim minorities across the world, as PM Imran Khan’s recent tweet against French President Macron showed, where Khan levelled accusations of “Islamophobia” against the French leader.

