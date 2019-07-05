Christian student wins appeal after Facebook post that homosexuality was a sin

Felix Ngole, 39, was removed from a postgraduate social work course at the University of Sheffield in 2016

A devout Christian who was thrown off his university course for posting that homosexuality was a sin has won an appeal against the decision.

Felix Ngole, 39, was removed from a postgraduate social work course at the University of Sheffield in 2016 after posting the Facebook comment.

Judges overturned a previous court ruling and said the university should reconsider Mr Ngole’s case.

The university said it was considering its response to the judgement.

Mr Ngole, from Barnsley, had argued that throwing him out breached his rights to freedom of speech and thought.

He said he had been expressing a traditional Christian view that “the Bible and God identify homosexuality as a sin”.

His comments were made during a debate on Facebook about Kim Davis, a state official in the US state of Kentucky, who refused to register same-sex marriages, judges heard.

more at bbc.com