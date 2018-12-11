Christmas at the National Observatory of Athens

One of the highlights of the NOA’s initiatives is the decision to revive the astronomical method used 50 years ago to calculate the country’s official time

The National Observatory of Athens (NOA) Visitor Centre in Thissio will host a series of events addressed to adults and children alike over the Christmas period, it was announced on Monday.

One of the highlights of the NOA’s initiatives is the decision to revive the astronomical method used 50 years ago to calculate the country’s official time. The method consisted in measuring the transit times of stars across the Athens meridian through a 16cm meridian refracting telescope, and was abandoned in 1964.

The festive program also includes:

– On Friday December 21, a concert by Constantinos Beta, on the occasion of the winter solstice. Entrance will be free upon presentation of one of the entry tickets that can be picked up on the same day between 11:00 and 14:00 from Akadimias 50.

– On Saturday December 22, 11:00-13:00, a Christmas astronomy workshop for children between 2 and 4.

– On Sunday December 23, 11:00-13:00, a treasure hunt for children between 7 and 11, entitled “ Searching for the Christmas Star.”

