Christmas Eve Nigeria attack: 11 dead after Boko Haram militants target Christians

There are jihad massacres in Nigeria on nearly a daily basis. The global indifference continues

Boko Haram jihadists killed at least 11 people, burnt a church and seized a priest on Christmas Eve in Nigeria’s restive northeast, local sources claimed today.

AFP and the Daily Mail reported that security agencies had in recent days warned of an increased risk of attack during the holiday season.

Fighters in trucks and motorcycles stormed Pemi, a predominantly Christian village in Borno state on Thursday, shooting “indiscriminately” and setting buildings on fire, said Abwaku Kabu, a militia leader, quoted by AFP and the Mail.

“The terrorists killed seven people, burnt 10 homes and looted food supplies that were meant to be distributed to residents to celebrate Christmas,” Kabu said.

“Four more dead bodies have been found in the nearby bushes by search and rescue volunteers,” local community leader Ayuba Alamson said on Friday. “This has moved the death toll to 11”.

The number of dead is expected to rise as villagers fled and people are unaccounted for.

Read more: NZ Herald