Christopher Columbus statue torn down and thrown into harbour by mob (video)

A statue of Christopher Columbus that has stood in the Little Italy neighbourhood of Baltimore for 36 years was torn down by a mob Sunday and thrown into the nearby harbour.

The Baltimore Sun noted that the Columbus statue has traditionally been used as the site of a wreath-laying ceremony ahead of the Columbus Day parade, an annual event which was last year replaced by a ‘Italian Heritage Festival.’

The newspaper also reported that activists last month had asked Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young to preserve and protect the memorials in Baltimore in the wake of threats to pull them down by BLM agitators.

The destruction of the statue comes after President Trump signed an executive order mandating that cities must protect statues, and a speech in which he condemned angry leftist mobs attempting to tear down historical monuments.

Protesters took down the Columbus statue in Baltimore’s Little Italy tonight. Like took it down hard. 🎥: @louiskraussnews pic.twitter.com/ncyop1iJyH — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 5, 2020

