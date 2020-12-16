Church donation to the Holy Metropolis of Sweden (photos)

After signing the donation contract His Eminence Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden expressed his deep gratitude to the donors for the new parish

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the legal advisers in Sweden and Denmark, the process of transferring the church, which in the past belonged to the Catholic Apostolic Church, to the Holy Metropolis of Sweden and all Scandinavia, is now completed.

His Eminence Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden, after the signing of the donation contract and the registration of the church in the Copenhagen Registry Department, expressed his deep gratitude to the donors for the new parish, which is honored in the name of St. George the Neomartyr of Ioannina.

In the past, the Catholic Apostolic Church donated to the Holy Metropolis the St. George Cathedral in Stockholm and the Metropolitan Church of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary in Oslo, during the tenure of His Eminence Metropolitan Pavlos former of Amaseia.

The church was built in 1890, it is about 250 sq.m., which includes, in addition to the main church, three adjacent rooms.

If conditions allow due to the pandemic, His Eminence will visit the new parish on Sunday, January 10, 2021, where he will preside over the Divine Liturgy and then he will visit the nearby lake, to throw the Holy Cross, accompanied by their Excellencies, the Ambassadors of Greece and Cyprus, the pastor and the flock of the Mother Church of Constantinople that resides in Denmark.