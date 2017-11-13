Cindy Crawford flashes thigh in red robe (photos)

She’s considered one of the world’s most beautiful women.

And Cindy Crawford took the crown again as she was ravishing in a red robe for an Instagram snap posted on Sunday morning.

The Vogue cover girl, 51, let her thigh peek through as she gazed out the window and captioned the snap: ‘Letting in the morning light’

The MTV’s House of Style host put her flawless skin tone on centre stage as the sunlight hit her chiselled face perfectly.

She kept her trademark brunette tresses long and loose as they cascaded over the back of her robe.

Just the day before, the supermodel posted a cheery video of herself and friends toasting with margaritas.

The celebratory event took place at her and husband Rande Gerber’s restaurant Cafe Habana in Malibu.

source: dailymail.co.uk