Citizen journalist arrested in Wuhan for criticising handling of Covid-19 outbreak

He was removed by police on Friday on suspicion of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’

A Chinese citizen journalist who uploaded coronavirus reports from Wuhan onto social media to criticise the city’s handling of the outbreak has been arrested, according to reports.

The Shanghai resident Zhang Zhan, reportedly to be 40, was allegedly removed by police on Friday on suspicion of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’, a broad-brush charge often used against activists.

She is believed to be the fourth Chinese citizen reporter known to have been detained or to have disappeared after they posted accounts from Wuhan during the COVID-19 outbreak.

