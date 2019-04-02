Citizens to Speaker of the Parliament Voutsis: “You will pay for the Prespes’ treason” (videos)

The government is unable to control the public’s reaction to the Prespes Agreement

A citizen expressed her protest for the Prespes Agreement to the Speaker of the Parliament, Nikos Voutsis, in the hall of the Thessaloniki City Council, while outside citizens with Greek flags had gathered.

All this was taking place approximately the same time as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was meeting with his counterpart Zoran Zaev in Skopje.

“All of you who voted the Prespes’ treason will pay the price“, the woman yelled to the Speaker of the Parliament, shortly before police officers led her out of the room.

It should be noted that the governing party of SYRIZA at Thessaloniki has planned an event, entitled “Constitutional Review: Reinforcing Democracy”, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon with Nikos Voutsis and Nikos Paraskevopoulos as speakers.