The last day the office will accept applications/petitions and be open to the public is September 30

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services USCIS will permanently close its field office in

Athens, Greece, on Nov. 15, 2019. The last day the office will accept applications/petitions

and be open to the public is September 30. The U.S. Embassy Greece in Athens will assume

responsibility for certain limited services previously provided by USCIS to individuals residing

in Greece.

