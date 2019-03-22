Civilian passenger ejected from a French two-seat Rafale B jet during take off!

It’s not clear whether the ejection was triggered voluntarily, by accident or because of a malfunction

A 64-year old civilian passenger was accidentally ejected from a French Air Force twin-seat Rafale Bfighter jet as the aircraft was taking off from Saint-Dizier 113 airbase on Mar. 20, 2019.

The backseater, whose identity was not disclosed, is said to be a man. He suffered serious injuries, including back injuries and was hospitalized. He’s reportedly in stable conditions and his health is not a cause of concern according to a French Air Force spokesman.

The incident occurred at 13.52 LT as the aircraft was taking off for a training mission. The pilot managed to land the aircraft with minor injuries to his hands (caused by the broken canopy).

Read more HERE