CJ Sparxx: The archetypal Playmate! (hot photos)

She’s been featured, apart from US media of all kinds, in Playboy Mexico, Venezuela, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Philippines!
And if her glory has reached even those corners of our planet, well there must be a good reason.
CJ Sparxx has a global appeal and it seems she also has those globe-shaped features on her body which are a common international language:
Giving thirsty Thursday a whole new meaning!💦 Check out my newest nude pictorial in @playboymag_sweden this month anddd please give a very special bday shout to the photographer @jj_velasquez_photo ⭐ #CJSPARXX #sexy #fit #fitness #body #yoga #latina #curves #legs #brunette #heels #hollywood #losangeles #mood #art #muscle #shadows #photography #picoftheday #photooftheday #igers