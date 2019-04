Don’t mess around with her…

Claire Sinclair grew up wanting to be a pin-up girl.

She accomplished all that and more by becoming Miss October 2010 and then Playmate of the Year 2011.

She even stared in a live Las Vegas show called “Pin Up”.

But she didn’t stop there: Sinclair then starred in a comic book called “Wonderous”.

Not bad, not bad… Now let’s see a few photos of her.

Happy #HumpDay 💋#playboy #playmate #clairesinclair #pinup Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Claire Sinclair (@imclairesinclair) στις 21 Δεκ, 2016 στις 5:03 μμ PST