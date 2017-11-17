Clashes between anarchists & police forces at Ecarchia after November 17 march (VIDEOS-PHOTOS) (Upd.2)

UPDATE 2:

A woman that was on her way home has been injured after a naval flare fired by the anarchists hit in the leg. The flare could be extinguished neither with water nor with a fire extinguisher and it burnt out inside her leg! The woman was in excruciating pain when the ambulance arrived. She has been rushed to surgery. According to yet unconfirmed information, the possibility of amputation is not ruled out.

UPDATE: LIVE FEED

Groups of anarchists clash with anti-riot police at Exarchia area.

The clashes started after the end of the November 17th Polytechnic celebrations and the march to the US Embassy.

The anarchists are throwing petrol bombs to the police forces in a scenery that is repeated every year.