Clashes break out in Athens protest for Grigoropoulos march (video)

Author: Thema Newsroom

Police clash with protesters outside Foreign Ministry

Clashes between police and protesters have broken in downtown Athens out during protests commemorating the 10th anniversary of the murder of student Alexandros Grigoropoulos by a police officer in Exarchia district. The fighting erupted when the leading section of the large march reached the building of the Foreign Ministry on Stadiou street a little after 1 pm.

Protesters who earlier had broken slabs from the sidewalks outside the National Library began to hurl stones at police forces with the men of SWAT responded using tear gas.

