Clashes broke out in Avlona Prison between inmates

Violent clashes broke out between prison inmates at the Avlona Prison facility, on Tuesday when prisoners started throwing hot oil and rocks at each other.

Some sources say the director of the prison was threatened by prisoners, who put a knife to his neck. However, other sources in the Ministry of Justice denied the incident occurred.

At one point the situation was out of control, but things seemed to have calmed down.

Sources say that the problem at Avlona Prison had begun last Thursday when groups of Algerian and Albanian prisoners started fighting in the courtyard. Eventually, prison guards inmates managed to isolate them and lock them in their cells.

Algerian prisoners had stabbed an Albanian inmate on Friday.