Clashes, teas gas & injuries at teachers’ demonstration in Athens (photos)

The police forces used tear gas and flash-bang grenades which resulted in civilians being injured

In the centre of Athens, tensions prevailed Friday, as clashes erupted between teachers and anti-riot police forces during the teachers’ march in downtown Athens.

The teachers were protesting against the new system of appointments promoted by the government.

The teachers shouted slogans against the new hiring system and attempted to approach the Prime Minister’s office at Maximos Hall. The police forces blocked them and things quickly escalated, resulting in serious clashes.

The police forces used tear gas and flash-bang grenades which resulted in civilians being injured.

A woman sustained head injuries while a man was hurt in his hand. Both were taken to the hospital.

According to information, the injured person is KKE MP Giannis Delis.