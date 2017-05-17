Clashes in Athens during anti-government rally! (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

Extremists that infiltrated the anti-government rally in Athens threw petrol-bombs (molotov cocktails incendiary bombs) to the police forces, bringing chaos for a quite a few minutes.

The extremists also attacked the van of a TV channel causing serious damages to it.

The anti-riot police responded with the use of tear gas in order to disperse them.

What is new in these clashes is the fact that the trouble-makers seems to be using some new improvised hand held device to launch projectiles to the police forces.

