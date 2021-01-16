Classified “Russiagate” documents released

A trove of documents related to the origins of the “Russiagate” probe, the U.S. intelligence community’s widely scrutinized investigation of alleged collusion between members of the Trump administration and Russia, will be declassified soon, a Senate source with knowledge of the situation told Fox News.

The declassified documents will include depositions, transcripts, and interviews, the Senate source told Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts. The release is expected to include hundreds of documents.

Last October, then-Attorney General William Barr appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham as special counsel to continue investigating the origins of the Russia probe. The investigation is focused on the conduct of FBI agents who investigated Trump’s Russia ties in an operation called “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Durham first began his probe shortly after special counsel Robert Mueller completed his year-long investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Trump and prominent allies have long referred to the Russia investigation as a “hoax” meant to undermine his presidency. In October, the president tweeted that he had “fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax.”

