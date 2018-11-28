Classroom evacuated because student had MAGA hat on (video)

A teacher was caught on video angrily ranting at a student for calmly wearing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat.

The video starts with the student calling out the teacher for targeting him because of his political views.

“You’re admitting to discriminating against a certain group of people,” the student said.

Then, the teacher went on a long, incomprehensible rant about workplace “decorum.”

“I don’t get what that has to do with expressing my political views,” the student replied.

The teacher responded by accusing the student of using the hat to “provoke” others.

“Stop provoking people… People are provoked by the presence of your hat,” the teacher said.