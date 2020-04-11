Classy Mara Darmousli reminds us how hot she is in throwback pic (photos)

The model is now pursuing a career as an actress

Mara Darmousli was one of the Greek fashion icons who left their mark on a whole era. The classy former model turned actress was synonymous with Greek fashion abroad, as she featured on a number of international magazine covers, while she also took part in many runways and international fashion shows.

Now an actress, Mara shared possibly her hottest cover ever on a French magazine, reminding us how beautiful and incredibly hot she was and still is…