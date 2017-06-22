Cleaning workers dump trash in front of Ministry (videos-photos)

Cleaning workers protesting against their employment status dumped rubbish in front of the main entrance of the Interior Ministry in Athens earlier on Thursday. The cleaning workers, who have been on strike for the past days resulting in heaps of rubbish piling up in and around Athens at large, dumped rubbish in the main entrance of the Ministry during their march while knocking down the large gate. The workers are demanding they be hired on a permanent basis and are threatening to continue their strike for a 4th day. Recently the Court of Auditors ruled against the extension of their contacts as workers, prompting them to start a series of industrial actions. The situation in Athens has deteriorated with large piles of rubbish and the rising temperatures leading to an unbearable stench across the country’s capital.