Clooney – Alamouddin: First a divorce, then the pregnancy then the twins!

According to information close to the couple, the young lawyer is expecting a boy and a girl. As a family source described it “they hit a family jack-pot”!

There is still no official confirmation, but the media around the world are going crazy about it.

Although there were rumors of a divorce, the couple surprised everyone as now they are closer than ever.

Sources around the family said that the babies are due on March.

In their latest appearance together, during the World Economic Forum, Amal and George seem indeed happy together.