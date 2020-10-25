Clues reveal who’s likely building the USAF’s secret new fighter jet

“Skunk Works” takes its name from the “Lil’ Abner” comic book and uses the cartoon image of a skunk as its official logo

Lockheed Martin’s Chief Financial Officer has dropped hints that the aerospace giant is working on a new aircraft program—and clues suggest it just might be the Air Force’s secret new fighter jet.

Lockheed, the world’s largest defence contractor, reported expenses and revenues that indicate it’s working on a mysterious—and big—new company product. According to DefenseOne, Lockheed CFO Ken Possenriede made the comments during a quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts. During the call, Possenriede said Lockheed’s Skunk Works program saw “strong double-digit growth” and the company “continue(s) to execute on … recent awards.”

“Skunk Works” is the official nickname of the Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs. Created by Ben Rich and Clarence “Kelly” Johnson, Skunk Works takes its name from the “Lil’ Abner” comic book and uses the cartoon image of a skunk as its official logo. Skunk Works is revered in aviation circles for having developed some of the most famous aircraft in American history, including the SR-71 Blackbird and U-2 “Dragon Lady” strategic reconnaissance planes, the F-22 and F-35, and the F-117A Nighthawk stealth fighter.

