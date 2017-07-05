CNN facing severe backlash after threatening to dox man behind Trump’s WWE video!

One more major PR blunder by CNN

CNN claims to have tracked down the Reddit user responsible for a video which shows President Donald Trump pummelling a man with a CNN logo superimposed over his face.

In an article titled “How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF,” the outlet states that the user in question has “issued an apology for the video and other offensive content he posted – one day after CNN identified the man behind the account and attempted to make contact with him.”

The outlet continues, “CNN is not publishing [the user]’s name because ehe is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again.”

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

See the Reddit user’s apology user – below.

CNN claims the moderators of r/The_Donald have subsequently removed the apology.

(Click to enlarge)

Many have taken issue with CNN’s apparent threat to dox the Reddit user “should any of that change.”

Twitter is filled with criticism of the move – including from WikiLeaks.

Trump was bad. CNN is worse: CNN threatens amateur satirist behind Trump video: make fun of us again and we dox you https://t.co/KiKX1Gexyu pic.twitter.com/lqpmFHEsYc — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 5, 2017

CNN extorts amateur satirist who made video tweeted by Trump: if you make fun of us again we will harm you https://t.co/KiKX1Gexyu pic.twitter.com/D3IvHdKUqX — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 5, 2017

When Trump goes low CNN goes lower: threatens to dox artist behind “CNN head” video if he makes fun of them again https://t.co/Ka4R1fFEWa pic.twitter.com/82eWSmWtLf — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) July 5, 2017

Hey @CNN, got a spicy meme, but should I get your approval before I post? Wouldn’t want you to threaten to dox my family if you don’t. — Brittany Pettibone (@BrittPettibone) July 5, 2017

On July 4th, 2017, CNN turned into the Redcoats and tracked down an American for exercising his right to free expression #CNNBlackMail — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 5, 2017

CNN threatening Americans for political purposes, by definition, makes them a terrorist organization. — Comrade Stump (@ComradeStump1) July 5, 2017

Tracking down random internet users and forcing them to issue apologies. Doing the Lord’s work, as usual @CNN. https://t.co/4ASnQfGaxP pic.twitter.com/lHSKrsA7QS — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) July 5, 2017

Is that normal? Is @CNN essentially threatening to dox him, or am I reading that wrong? pic.twitter.com/7LMMqo1fK5 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) July 5, 2017

Congrats! You are officially the mafia! That’s a mob tactic. Coerced apology. No one takes you seriously anymore. — Owen Benjamin (@OwenBenjamin) July 5, 2017

So you admit you bullied him by threatening to publicly identify a private citizen. Way to go. — Tracy Cleckler (@TracyCleckler) July 5, 2017

