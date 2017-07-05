CNN facing severe backlash after threatening to dox man behind Trump’s WWE video!

Jul, 05 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

One more major PR blunder by CNN

CNN claims to have tracked down the Reddit user responsible for a video which shows President Donald Trump pummelling a man with a CNN logo superimposed over his face.

In an article titled “How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF,” the outlet states that the user in question has “issued an apology for the video and other offensive content he posted – one day after CNN identified the man behind the account and attempted to make contact with him.”

The outlet continues, “CNN is not publishing [the user]’s name because ehe is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again.”

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

See the Reddit user’s apology user – below.

CNN claims the moderators of r/The_Donald have subsequently removed the apology.

Many have taken issue with CNN’s apparent threat to dox the Reddit user “should any of that change.”

Twitter is filled with criticism of the move – including from WikiLeaks.

   

 

   

 

   

 

 

 

