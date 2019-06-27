Cocaine traces found in UK House of Parliament

A number of private locations within the British Houses of Parliament have tested positive for cocaine.

In an investigation conducted by VICE, nine secure areas within the building were checked for the Class A drug, and four came back conclusive.

Various rooms that can only be entered with a pass were swabbed with a simple testing kit, consisting of pale pink wipes that turn blue if traces of cocaine is present.

One of the areas that displayed the highest levels of residue was in the toilets outside of the Strangers Bar, which is only accessible to members of parliament and high ranking public officials. Earlier this month the original candidates of the Conservative leadership race came clean about their history of illegal drug use.

