Coffee shop hires topless model as waitress! (photos)

A coffee shop owner faces jail after a model stripped off and served customers in the nude. Arisa Suwannawong – who uses the nickname ‘Jaenae with the huge boobs’ – donned a skimpy apron while the owner of Coffee On The Day Prason Sukkorn took pictures of her serving customers.

While in a clip outside the cafe in Chonburi, Thailand, she flaunts her chest while saying ‘the coffee is so good, they use plenty of milk’, glancing down at the breasts. But the stunt backfired and Sukkorn is now facing a jail sentence of three to five years and or a fine of 100,000 Thai baht for obscenity. Prasong said: ‘There was no intention to be sexual or offensive. I posted the pictures online just as a way of marketing the business. I have apologised for this.’

Police commander Thanachai Usakit from the Sattahip district station said the owner admitted uploading ‘obscene materials’. He said: ‘The owner said that he didn’t know better and admitted it was a way to publicise his coffee shop that just opened last Tuesday.

He didn’t realise it would break the law, because the model in the photos wasn’t fully naked. ‘The pictures were removed but the original offence is still present. We must investigate that and proceed with the law.’ Suwannawong, 22, and friend Minggomut Kongsawas, 21, said they felt sorry for Sukkorn because the shop was struggling to drum up business and they offered to help.

source: mirror.co.uk