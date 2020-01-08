Colin Farrell to play the Penguin in the new Batman

Matt Reeves has been hard at work assembling a tantalizing ensemble for his relaunch of the Dark Knight franchise, tentatively titled The Batman (we’d love for WB to confirm that title… or call it something else). The director has used social to confirm the characters that several cast members will play, but there was a cloud of mystery swirling around Colin Farrell as to who he was going to play. We’ve had a couple of significant Batman villains confirmed, and now we can add The Penguin to the list. Here’s how Matt Reeves let the cat – or the bird – out of the bag.
Wait — is that you, #Oz ? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/xHj9m6OXhf
— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 6, 2020