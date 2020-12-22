Colombian “Kim Kardashian” dies after botched posterior-lift surgery

Instagram model, Joselyn Cano, has reportedly died at the age of 29 after a botched butt-lift surgery in Colombia. The news of her death was announced by fellow model and Influencer Lira Mercer on Twitter yesterday. She wrote: ‘Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery. That’s wild.’

The model, dubbed the Mexican Kim Kardashian, is reported to have died on December 7.

A three-hour live stream of what is believed to be her funeral was shown on Youtube, which saw loved ones paying their respects to the young woman in a casket beside a large picture of her.

