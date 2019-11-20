Colorado high school under fire after teacher assigned sodomy role play assignment

Ryan Ayala, the teacher who crafted a lesson around the poem “Howl” by Allen Ginsberg, apologised in a letter

A Colorado high school is under fire for assigning sexually explicit material – which contained vulgar language and passages about sexting with minors – without parental consent.

Brett Cason, the father of Skylar, a 16-year-old student at Steamboat Springs High School, was shocked when his daughter told him about the sexually charged graphic assignments she had in her “Music Literature” class.

Ryan Ayala, the teacher who crafted a lesson around the poem “Howl” by Allen Ginsberg, apologised in a letter to the Casons saying it was the “most offensive” material covered in his class, after he didn’t get parental consent requiring students to fill in blanks such as “f—ed in the a–” and “c–t” and other lewd language.

The poem was in a book approved by the school board, but it had the words considered offensive censored. Ayala had students fill in the censored parts of the poem.

