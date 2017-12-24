Colorful Santa Run in Chania to be Held on Tuesday

The successful Santa Run in Chania that was due to be held on Saturday was postponed till Tuesday due to adverse weather condition in Crete.

The Santa Run Chania is a festive, charitable organization that raises money for ill children. As the official website says, “In our Santa Run we are all winners because we offer aid to children in need.”

The Santa Run Chania is a distance of around 3,5 km through the historic and commercial center of Chania.

The money raised will be offered to four institutions for children with health problems: ELEPAP, KIFAAMEA, KIFAP and Orizontas.

Santa Run was started in Chania by a group of friends which turned into a volunteer group and eventually became a pioneering event in Greece.

This will be the seventh year that the Santa Run is taking place in Chania. Up to now, the charity organization has raised 320.000 Euros for the four institutions. This year, they hope to raise 100.000 Euros for the children in need.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter.com