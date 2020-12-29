Colosseum will have a floor for the first time in 1500 years!

Much of this magnificent Roman monument has been destroyed, but great parts of the original external structure still stand

Rome’s famous blood bath viewing location, The Colosseum, is to be fitted with a €10 million euro ($12.3 million)high-tech retractable floor giving visitors an insight into the lives of ancient gladiators.

Rome is one of the most religious cities in the world, but in history, it was also one of the most violent and blood thirsty. Located at the pulsing heart of the barbaric city’s historic scenes of violence, The Colosseum or the Flavian Amphitheater, was a gigantic structure that opened in 80AD to provide entertainment to Roman societal elites and the masses. It was built during the reign of the Flavian emperors as a gift to the Roman people and it was here that the merchants, traders, shipping magnates and politicians watched what are by today’s standards grotesque and murderous displays of hand-to-hand combat. The new high-tech Colosseum project isn’t cheap, but the possibilities look good for Rome’s tourism income and the local “entertainment” industry.

Much of this magnificent Roman monument has been destroyed, but great parts of the original external structure still stand. The new €10 million ($12.3 million) engineering project is planned to begin next year and is expected to be completed in 2022 or 2023 AD.

The project will add a fully retractable floor to the ancient arena of the existing Colosseum, to let visitors experience what it looked like for gladiators fighting to the death 2,000 years ago.

