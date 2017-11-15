Comedian Jon Stewart says he was shocked about sexual accusation against friend Louis C.K

Comedian Jon Stewart appeared on the “Today” show to promote his upcoming “Night of Too Many Stars” charity event, but the interview quickly turned to the topic of sexual abuse in Hollywood when Matt Lauer asked him about his friend, fellow comedian Louis C.K.

Stewart shared his thoughts, and in his response, he noted sexual harassment is rampant in Hollywood — hinting it may even be a problem at NBC, with his comment coming on the same day NBC News’ fired Matt Zimmerman for inappropriate conduct with women.

source: foxnews.com