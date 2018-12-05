Comedian Kevin Hart to host 91st Oscars

Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, a role the prolific actor-comedian says fulfils a longtime dream.

Hart announced his selection for the 91st Oscars in an Instagram statement Tuesday. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed up with a tweet that welcomed him “to the family.”

The announcement came hours after trade publication The Hollywood Reporter posted a story calling the Oscars host position “the least wanted job in Hollywood.”

Hart clearly doesn’t feel that way, writing on Instagram that it has been on his list of dream jobs for years.

“I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time … To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced this stage is unbelievable,” Hart wrote. “I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now.