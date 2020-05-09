Commander Haftar attacks Turkish headquarters at Mitiga International Airport in Libya (videos)

The airport is believed to be used by the Turkish military and mercenary militias as headquarters

A large fire broke out earlier Saturday at Mitiga International Airport in Libya, following a rocket attack by the Libyan National Army forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar Alferjani.

Occupied Mitiga airbase still under heavy bombardment more than 52 hits and counting.#Tripoli #Libya pic.twitter.com/usPZOcyIcE — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) May 9, 2020

The attack was the latest to target the only Tripoli airport in operation, but it is under siege and is believed to be used as headquarters by Turkish forces and mercenaries who have arrived in Libya.

The forces of Hatar have been trying to occupy Tripoli since April last year.

Meanwhile, the Libyan government said the attacks resulted in the death of two civilians at the airport, which was hit by “dozens of missiles”, according to an Al Jazeera reporter from Tripoli.

