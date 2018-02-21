Committee on energy sets objectives of national energy stategy in first meeting

“An extensive debate will follow with all the actors involved in the production of energy and other social bodies”

Increasing the contribution of renewable sources of energy in energy production, saving energy and tackling energy poverty are the three pillars of the government’s strategy, presented by Environment and Energy Minister George Stathakis, during the inaugural meeting of the National Committee on Energy and Climate on Wednesday.

“The main pillar of our strategy is changing the energy mix, setting as targets to increase RES participation in energy production and energy savings. We added to the debate a third very important field, addressing energy poverty. This is an integral part of our strategy, with very specific policy goals and measures,” the minister said.

An extensive debate will follow with all the actors involved in the production of energy and other social bodies, he added.

After it is completed, the national strategy for energy and climate will be submitted to the European Commission.

Source: thegreekobserver