Complete holiday shopping hour schedule

The extended holiday shopping hour schedule will take effect from Friday, December 15. All stores will be open the two Sundays before Christmas, namely on December 17, 24 and 31. According to the announcement by the Commercial Association of Athens, the proposed hours of the Christmas period are:
Friday – 15-12-2017
9am-9pm
Saturday – 16-12-2017
9am-6pm
Sunday – 17-12-2017
11am-6pm
Monday – 16-12-2017 to 22-12-2017
9am-9pm
Saturday – 23-12-2017
9am-6pm
Sunday – 24-12-2017
11am-6pm
Monday – 25-12-2017 (Christmas Day)
Closed
Tuesday – 26-12-2017
Closed
Wednesday – 27-12-2017 to 29-12-2017
9am-9pm
Saturday – 30-12-2017
9am-6pm
Sunday – 31-12-2017
11am-5pm