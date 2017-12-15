Complete holiday shopping hour schedule

The extended holiday shopping hour schedule will take effect from Friday, December 15. All stores will be open the two Sundays before Christmas, namely on December 17, 24 and 31. According to the announcement by the Commercial Association of Athens, the proposed hours of the Christmas period are:

Friday – 15-12-2017

9am-9pm

Saturday – 16-12-2017

9am-6pm

Sunday – 17-12-2017

11am-6pm

Monday – 16-12-2017 to 22-12-2017

9am-9pm

Saturday – 23-12-2017

9am-6pm

Sunday – 24-12-2017

11am-6pm

Monday – 25-12-2017 (Christmas Day)

Closed

Tuesday – 26-12-2017

Closed

Wednesday – 27-12-2017 to 29-12-2017

9am-9pm

Saturday – 30-12-2017

9am-6pm

Sunday – 31-12-2017

11am-5pm