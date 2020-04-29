Complete measures for reopening of schools – General entry exams for university on June 15

School starts on May 11 and 18, while primary schools to remain closed

Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Niki Kerameos announced the following measures for schools:

-Year 12 lessons in classrooms would commence on May 11,

-Year 11 and 10 and junior high-school would return to class on May 18,

-The new school year might start on September 1, subject to conditions

-Primary and kindergarten will remain closed,

-Students will attend lessons alternately, half half on Monday, Tuesday and Friday and the others on Tuesday and Thursday,

-There will be 15 students maximum per each classroom, with a 1.5 metre distance observed between pupils,

-Programme for home studying will continue,

-Canteens will remain closed,

-Cleaning will happen twice a day,

-Wearing of masks is voluntary in class and on school buses,

-A protocol will be set in place for possible covid-19 infection of teaching staff and children

-There will be no exams this year for junior and senior high-school, as students will be graded based on their in class performance,

The general university entry exams will take place on June 15 2020, and the vocational entry exams on June 16.

Mrs. Kerameos said that that the gradual lifting of the measures would be re-examined based on the outcome of their effectiveness.