Computer outage affecting major US airlines causes hundreds of flight delays

More than 780 flights have been delayed across the US as of 8:40’am Eastern

Several major US airlines are experiencing significant delays Monday morning after a computer glitch caused flight disruptions nationwide.

Southwest, Delta, United, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines were forced to ground or delay flights due to a problem with a program called AeroData, which is used to calculate the weight and balance of flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

More than 780 flights have been delayed nationwide as of 8.40am Eastern, including one-third of flights at airports in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Detroit and Washington, DC, according to FlightAware’s MiseryMap.

A significant portion of flights in Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta and Miami were also delayed.

It’s unclear how many of the delays were caused by the AeroData issue.

Read more HERE